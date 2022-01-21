Beck Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.15 and a one year high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.