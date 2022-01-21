Beck Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 15.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in CyrusOne by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

