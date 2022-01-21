Beck Capital Management LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Alcoa by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $61.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

