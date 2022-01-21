Beefy.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00182344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00385600 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

