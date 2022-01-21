Beetle Coin Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $36,136.27 and $4,835.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

