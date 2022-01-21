Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $213.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.