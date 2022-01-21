Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.81 and its 200-day moving average is $221.84. The company has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.