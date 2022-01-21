Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

