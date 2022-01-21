Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 331,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

