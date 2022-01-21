Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.9% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM opened at $166.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.52. The stock has a market cap of $185.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

