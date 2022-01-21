Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,695 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $879.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.60 and its 200 day moving average is $344.45. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

