Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. The company has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

