Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,000. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,651.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,875.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,803.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,797.28 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

