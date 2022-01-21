Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 76.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $348.58 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $364.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.