Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,000. Walt Disney comprises 2.8% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 2,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 258.9% during the third quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 10,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 259.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $140.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.60 and a 200-day moving average of $168.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.