Bellevue Group AG Acquires 10,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $163,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $124.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $220.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

