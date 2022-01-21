Bellevue Group AG Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,261 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $139,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

