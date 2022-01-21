Bellevue Group AG Has $202.40 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $202,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,898,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,555,000 after purchasing an additional 184,220 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $279.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.07 and its 200-day moving average is $343.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

