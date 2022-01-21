Bellevue Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,930 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.07% of Cigna worth $43,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 47.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 65.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.04.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

