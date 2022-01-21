Bellevue Group AG Sells 5,069 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bellevue Group AG decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $132,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $460.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $433.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

