Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $676,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $755,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00.

VIZIO stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 1,650,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,586. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,854,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

