Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $81.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 293.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 740,222 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,323,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 67.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after acquiring an additional 499,724 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

