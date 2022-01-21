BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,363 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 1,126,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,734,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

