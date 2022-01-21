BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 5,821,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

