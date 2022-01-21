BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 130.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,652 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 1.26% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,588,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 32,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,853. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

