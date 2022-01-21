BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,165 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 619,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 386,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.80. 10,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,290. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.77 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

