BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 22.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 706,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,716,852. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.