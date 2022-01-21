BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $32.38. 932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,311. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

