Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $466,602.21 and last traded at $467,390.00. Approximately 1,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $473,440.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446,226.42 and a 200 day moving average of $432,079.01.

In other Berkshire Hathaway news, Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.54, for a total transaction of $2,070,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

