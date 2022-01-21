Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

BERY stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

