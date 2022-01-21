Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

