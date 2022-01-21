Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.