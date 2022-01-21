Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $624.50

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 624.50 ($8.52) and traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.78). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.49), with a volume of 180,103 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 879.62. The company has a market cap of £38.59 million and a PE ratio of 3.30.

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

