Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.24

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.24 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.59). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.49), with a volume of 30,709 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.90.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

