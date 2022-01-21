Beyond Finance Price Tops $1.59 on Major Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.01 or 0.07018105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,318.46 or 0.99837715 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

