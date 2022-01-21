BIDR 24-Hour Volume Tops $64.92 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $64.92 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00068761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.89 or 0.07089951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,418.58 or 0.99929120 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00061182 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

