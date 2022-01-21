Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $61.00. The stock traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 284151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth $569,908,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 36.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after buying an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after buying an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.