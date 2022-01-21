BinaryX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.62 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $24.57 or 0.00063515 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $49.71 million and $26.62 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009503 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00435803 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 66.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.