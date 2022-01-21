BioPassport Token Market Capitalization Reaches $95.85 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $95.85 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

