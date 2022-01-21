Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Down 10.7%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)’s share price was down 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00. Approximately 746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.

The company has a market cap of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

