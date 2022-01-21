Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading Down 10.7%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)’s share price was down 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00. Approximately 746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.50.

The company has a market cap of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.30.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

About Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

