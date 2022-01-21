BitBall (BTB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $48,167.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $48,167.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00094219 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,299.98 or 1.00199103 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003095 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00449053 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

