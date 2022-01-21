Bitblocks Market Cap Reaches $192,108.39 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $192,108.39 and $1.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,414.77 or 1.00040911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00093346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003119 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00451419 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

