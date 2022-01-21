bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $721,233.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00056307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.20 or 0.07147641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,313.25 or 0.99937807 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063059 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

