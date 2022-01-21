BitCoal (COAL) One Day Volume Tops $19.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $13,820.47 and $19.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00472781 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

