Bitcoin 2 Hits Market Capitalization of $11.41 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and approximately $982.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.