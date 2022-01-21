Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.0572 on Top Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $34,352.03 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 116.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

