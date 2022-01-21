Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $539.09 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $539.09 million and $20.23 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.78 or 0.00084964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00278581 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00106021 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001972 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002918 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

