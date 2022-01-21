Bitcoin Private Price Tops $1.12 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00292846 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00109701 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002041 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

