Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Down 13.9%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) shares were down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 11,177,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 633% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Bitfarms Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFARF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

