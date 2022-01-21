BitGreen (BITG) Hits Market Capitalization of $751,382.81

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00182363 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034428 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00377037 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00065534 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.